Football / Junior Stars: 60 years old and in great shape | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, more than 120 people gathered at Villa Fleming in Bellevue to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Junior Stars football club.

Players, parents, managers, and members of the Saint-Martin Football League (LFSM) celebrated the anniversary of the legendary Junior Stars FC last weekend. “The evening was a great success; we were all there, and the guests all left with smiles!” said Hervé Dorvil, club president.

At 21 p.m., the evening began with a generous cocktail reception prepared by the caterer Taste of Joy. Afterward, DJ Black Boy and DJ Vybz had the guests dancing to soca and kompa until 2 a.m. For the occasion, Aristide Conner, president of the LFSM, gave a speech full of hope before handing the microphone over to the club's founders, Hector Richardson and Antoine Baker. Finally, Alex Dollin, an agent with the Direction de l'Action Culturelle (DAC), presented the club's history over the past decades. More than a birthday present, a certificate of honor was finally presented to 60 club members who had left their mark on Junior Stars through their exploits or dedication. “This year, we collected 12 trophies. And last Sunday, by winning the Saint-Martin Championship and the League Cup, we achieved a hat-trick in the U13, U17, and senior categories,” explained Hervé Dorvil. In the villa, a trophy room displayed around forty sparkling trophies out of the hundred or so housed at the club. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-junior-stars-60-ans-et-en-pleine-forme/