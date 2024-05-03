FOOTBALL: Junior Stars traveling to Guyana for the regional final of the U13 Pitch Football Festival! | FAXINFO

After having brilliantly passed the departmental round organized last month at the Thelbert Carti stadium, the U13 Junior Stars will represent Saint-Martin this Saturday, May 4 on the occasion of regional tournament planned in Guyana.

It is with full of hope and desire that the young footballers of Junior Stars will embark this Saturday in the regional final phase of the Festival Foot U13 Pitch tournament in Guyana. Remember that the “Rouge et Blanc” brilliantly finished in 1st place in the departmental field organized on April 6 in Quartier d'Orléans. Despite the high level of the competition, Michel Gamiette's teammates will try to obtain against the teams of Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana, their qualification for the national final phase of the tournament which will take place on June 4 and 5 in Capbreton in New Aquitaine.

A tournament that mixes sport and education

Every year, the French Football Federation organizes the U13 Pitch Football Festival which brings together all U13 licensees, girls and boys. This event takes place in three phases: departmental, regional and national. The objective of the tournament is to combine sports and education. In addition to matches and technical workshops (juggling, ball handling, etc.), educational quizzes aimed at promoting sporting values ​​such as respect, commitment, tolerance or solidarity are organized. 50% of points are awarded with matches, 25% with technical workshops and finally 25% with quizzes. Each team plays a total of five matches, according to the chessboard system.

Junior Stars players will be able to count on the support of their fervent supporters and parents who will be traveling to Guyana this Friday, May 3. Everyone behind Junior Stars! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-juniors-stars-en-deplacement-en-guyane-pour-la-finale-regionale-du-festival-foot-u13-pitch/