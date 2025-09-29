FOOTBALL: LFSM at the heart of a historic Concacaf seminar | FAXINFO

La Saint-Martin Football League (LFSM) reached a major milestone last week by participating in a unique seminar of the Concacaf, the very first ever organized in a French-speaking territory of the Confederation.

Integrated into the program of mentoring executive, this meeting aims to provide Concacaf's 41 member associations with the tools needed to strengthen their governance and improve football administration“Effective leadership and good governance must be our daily priority, so that we make the right long-term decisions to develop football throughout our region,” stressed Confederation President Victor Montagliani.

Beyond the stated principles, the objective remains clear: to optimize the development of football by relying on better trained and better prepared leaders. For the Saint-Martin League, the event represented a unique opportunity to exchange with counterparts, perfect methods and enrich expertise to support local progress in the discipline.

The LFSM delegation, composed of all the members of the council, the general director and the technical advisor, was heavily involved in this seminar, confirming its commitment to the influence of Saint-Martin football. This mobilization demonstrates the the League's desire to fully participate in regional dynamics, placing excellence and governance at the center of its priorities, with a stated ambition: to grow football in Saint-Martin and give it its rightful place in the great Concacaf family.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-la-lfsm-au-coeur-dun-seminaire-historique-de-la-concacaf/