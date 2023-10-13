FOOTBALL: Lots of matches planned this weekend in Quartier d’Orléans and at the Cité Scolaire! | FAXINFO

A rich and varied program awaits Saint-Martin footballers this Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15 with numerous matches scheduled at the Thelbert Carti stadium and at La Savane.

As part of the Christmas Cup (U15 category), Juventus de Saint-Martin will face Junior Stars. This is a meeting that promises! Kick-off Saturday October 14 at 16:30 p.m. on the Cité Scolaire pitch.

Still among the U15s, Saint-Louis Stars will face the FC Attackers on Sunday October 15 at 16 p.m. at the Thelbert Carti stadium in Quartier d'Orléans.

On the U20 side and still as part of the Christmas Cup, Saint-Louis Stars will challenge AS Phoenicks on Sunday October 15 at 20 p.m. at the Thelbert Carti stadium.

Return of the football animation sets

Young budding footballers will also be there this Saturday, October 14 with the return of the U7, U9 and U11 football animation platforms to the Cité Scolaire field. Meetings begin at 8 a.m. Good matches to you! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-beaucoup-de-rencontres-prevues-ce-week-end-a-quartier-dorleans-et-a-la-cite-scolaire/