FOOTBALL: Marc Moise and Ramaika Arrindell Beausol selected for a detection internship in Martinique | FAXINFO

Yesterday morning from Grand-Case airport, two representatives of the Saint-Martin Football League headed to Martinique to participate in a three-day detection course (U14) bringing together Guadeloupe, Guyana , Martinique and of course Saint-Martin!

Saint-Martin football in full progress will be represented by two young hopefuls, Marc Moise and Ramaika Arrindell Beausol, player of the AS Phoenicks club.

These three days of detection will be supervised by the Technical Director of Martinique, Mario Bocaly as well as the Technical Advisors of Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin (Gilles Petit, editor's note) and Guyana. This gathering of the best young people in the region will also be supervised for the first time by national coach Johan Radet, in charge of all national detections.

The aim of this internship is to observe and detect interesting profiles and to set up technical and educational sessions to reach the high level. Technical workshops with a lot of intensity and repetitions of efforts are planned. The opportunity for Marc Moise and Ramaika Arrindell Beausol to demonstrate all their qualities on the field and thus catch the eye of the selectors! _AF

