Football / Naïma Jermin: a rising star of overseas women’s football | FAXINFO

At just 15 years old, Naïma Jermin, originally from Saint-Martin, is already making her entrance into the world of professional football.

Born in 2009 in Saint-Martin, the young player reached a decisive milestone by signing her first contract with Le Mans FC, a historic club playing in Ligue 2.

A milestone that crowns several years of effort and progress.

Trained at the PSG Academy DROM-COM, Naïma earned her stripes in the Saint-Martin League. The young footballer now embodies the future of women's football in the overseas territories.

Spotted for her potential, she has now joined the professional ranks, becoming a strong role model for young female footballers on her island and throughout the region.

Beyond her individual performance, her career highlights the fundamental work of educators, families and local structures that support women's football. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-naima-jermin-une-etoile-montante-du-foot-feminin-ultramarin/