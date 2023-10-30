FOOTBALL: Naïma Jermin highlights women’s football in Saint-Martin! | FAXINFO

During the last week, the president of the Saint-Martin Football League, Aristide Conner and the President of the Women's Football Commission, Kathy Africa visited the Sports Improvement Center (CPS) at the Thelbert Carti stadium in Quartier from Orléans to greet all the young footballers present with a special mention for the talented Saint-Louis Stars player, Naïma Jermin.

Indeed, Naïma Jermin was selected to participate in the Inter-Leagues in Guyana. A great promotion for the young Saint-Martin footballer who is making the trip in the company of Gilles Petit, Technical Advisor to the French Football Federation.

It is a source of pride for the Saint-Martin Football League to see women's football progress in this way. Determination, rigor, listening, setting an example and the desire to progress are the essential qualities to reach the top, and Naïma Jermin has all these qualities in addition to her exceptional sporting and athletic skills.

Congratulations to her for her great progress and to the educators for the work carried out on a daily basis for young people and football in Saint-Martin._AF

