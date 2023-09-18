FOOTBALL (Nations League): New success for the Saint-Martin selection against Bonaire | FAXINFO

Stéphane Auvray's men negotiated their trip to Saint-Kitts perfectly, winning two to one against Bonaire. The Saint-Martin selection is at the top of its group!

Two successes in as many matches, everything is going well for the teammates of Raga Axel, author of a formidable quadruple during the opening match won by a score of six to zero by Saint-Martin at the expense of Anguilla.

After a promising start, the Saint Martin team confirmed its good intentions by winning with difficulty against an eye-catching Bonaire team (2-1).

It now remains for the Saint-Martin footballers to reap further victories during the return matches against Anguilla and then against Bonaire. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-nations-league-nouveau-succes-de-la-selection-de-saint-martin-contre-bonaire/