FOOTBALL (NATIONS LEAGUE): Surge expected from the Saint-Martin selection against Saint Lucia | FAXINFO

As part of the 3rd day of the Nations League, League B, Concacaf zone, the Saint-Martin selection meets Saint Lucia this Friday, October 11 with the firm intention of securing its first official victory.

After two consecutive defeats recorded on September 6 against Grenada (2-0) and then on September 9 against Curaçao (4-0), Stéphane Auvray's men hope to rectify the situation this Friday, October 11 at 20 p.m. on the Saint Lucia field. The Saint Lucian team seems within reach of the Saint Martin eleven who will have to show themselves however in a great day to hope to obtain a good result. Go Saint Martin! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-nations-league-sursaut-attendu-de-la-selection-de-saint-martin-contre-sainte-lucie/