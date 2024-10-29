FOOTBALL (NATIONS LEAGUE): The Saint-Martin selection has its first victory! | FAXINFO

Coach Stéphane Auvray's players played the perfect match by winning by a landslide score of four to zero on the pitch in Saint Lucia. Staying in Group B of the Nations League, Concacaf zone, is still on the cards!

After three consecutive defeats recorded on September 6 against Grenada (2-0) then on September 9 against Curaçao (4-0) and on October 11 against Saint Lucia (2-1), the Saint-Martin selection showed a great surge of pride on October 14 by signing its first success in this tough competition. Facing a Saint Lucian team visibly surprised by the level of play of their opponent for the evening, the Saint-Martin eleven played the perfect match thanks to goals from K. Lebon (8th P., 45+2), S. Barakat (26th) and P. Arné (62nd). Thanks to this convincing success, Saint-Martin is still in the race to stay in League B. To do this, Stéphane Auvray's protégés will have to negotiate their next two matches against Curaçao and especially against Grenada well.

After four rounds, Saint Lucia leads the group with 9 points ahead of Curacao with 7 points. Grenada is in third place with 4 points, while Saint Martin is last with 3 points.

It goes without saying that the match against Granada could well be decisive in terms of staying up._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-ligue-des-nations-la-selection-de-saint-martin-tient-sa-premiere-victoire/