FOOTBALL / Pelican Cup: A new football tournament arrives in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

From Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25, three football teams will compete in the Pelican Cup at Thelbert Carti Stadium.

At a press conference held last Monday, members of the board of directors of the Saint-Martin Football League (LFSM) announced the very first edition of the Pelican Cup.

This friendly international tournament will host teams from Anguilla and Saint Kitts, in Saint Martin, for three days.

On Friday, May 23, Saint Martin will face Anguilla at 20 p.m. On Saturday, May 24, Anguilla will face Saint Kitts at 17 p.m., and finally, on Sunday, May 25, it will be Saint Martin versus Saint Kitts at 18 p.m.

“It will be a wonderful celebration. In my opinion, this team represents the highest level of football in Saint Martin,” said Aristide Conner, president of the LFSM.

The tournament will be broadcast live on social media and on Radio Saint-Martin (101.5 FM). “Unfortunately, for nearly eight years, our island has lacked any infrastructure worthy of the name.

"But we can't just stand by and do nothing. So, with the Pelican Cup, we hope to bring young people back onto the field and into the clubs," adds the president.

The latter took the opportunity to introduce the new coach of the senior territorial selection to the LFSM, Jean-Claude Darcheville, a former professional player: “This first tournament will allow us to prepare to arrive even stronger next year,” confided the coach. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-pelican-cup-un-nouveau-tournoi-de-football-debarque-a-quartier-dorleans/