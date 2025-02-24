FOOTBALL / The 2025 VYV Cup: A major competition for Saint-Martin and the Antilles-Guyana | FAXINFO

Saint-Martin football is in full swing with the VYV Cup 2025, an interregional tournament bringing together the best teams from Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana and Saint-Martin. Under the aegis of the VYV group, the leading mutual health and social protection player in France, this competition aims to promote the talent of our islands while strengthening sporting links between the participating leagues since 1.

Last Thursday, Aristide Conner, president of the Saint Martin Football League (LFSM) accompanied by the entire board of directors, and Philippe Maquiaba, president of the Antilles-Guyana Football League (LAGF) have unveiled the general calendar for the 2025 VYV Cup. Another highlight was the official presentation of the new uniforms for the local teams: Junior Stars wears a red jersey, Juventus a grey jersey, Saint-Louis Stars a yellow jersey and the Attackers, who represented Saint-Martin last year in the VYV Cup, play in black.

In the first leg of the semi-final on February 22, the Junior Stars largely dominated the Attackers (11-0), while Juventus and the Saint-Louis Stars parted on a draw (1-1). The return matches, scheduled for March 15, will determine the finalists of the territorial phase, before the grand finale on March 30 at the Thelbert Carti stadium. The victorious team will represent Saint-Martin in the interregional phase from May 28 to June 1.

The Saint-Martin Football League, proud to be fully integrated into this competition, makes it a point of honor to organize the event with professionalism. "We know how to organize things well and we will be up to the task," says Aristide Conner. While Philippe Maquiaba recalled that the recognition of Saint-Martin clubs in national football is a long-standing objective, Guy Casimir, vice-president of the VYV group, once again affirmed his commitment to sport and the values ​​it conveys, such as solidarity and surpassing oneself. With growing enthusiasm and a solid organization, the 2025 VYV Cup promises to be a great moment of football and sharing for the Antilles-Guyana. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-la-coupe-vyv-2025-une-competition-denvergure-pour-saint-martin-et-les-antilles-guyane/