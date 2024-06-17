FOOTBALL: The EURO 2024 program magazine is being distributed | FAXINFO

We told you, everything you need to know about this European Nations Championship is presented in our magazine opposite which will be offered to you today from our sponsors and partners on the list below . Inside you will find several prediction competitions with a plane ticket, a smartphone and other gifts to be won.
List of “EURO2024 magazine” collection points:
Marigot
At Dounce
Community
Football League
Dolphin Telecom
Nagico
Canon Normedia
Mc Donald's
Cadisco
House of Bedding
Hand to the Dough
Grand St-Martin
Bellevue
fax info
Samarpaint
Tackling Insurance
Home 'N Tools
Sandy Ground – Nettle Bay
Cadisco
St-Martin Cars
The Express
Grand Case – Hope Estate
Captain Frenchy
SMEC
Big house
Samarpaint
Dolphin Telecom
The Express
SGDM Hope
Cadisco Chevrise
East Bay
Kontiki
French Quarter
Mc Donald's Belvedere
Philipsburg
Caribbean Liquors Store
Canon BSS
Colebay – Simpson bay
Motorworld
Premium
FKG
Mc Donald's
Soggy Dollar
juliana
Winair
maho
Casino Royale
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-le-magazine-programme-de-leuro-2024-est-en-cours-de-distribution/
