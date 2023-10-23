Football: The Junior Stars U13 team traveling to Marie-Galante | FAXINFO

A delegation of fourteen players and two Junior Stars educators will travel to the island of Marie-Galante in Guadeloupe from October 26 to 30 to play in a major U14 tournament.

It's well known that travel builds youth! On the occasion of the All Saints' Day holidays, Junior Stars footballers will fly to Guadeloupe and the island of Marie-Galante as part of an U14 tournament bringing together the best teams from the archipelago. The opportunity for the Saint-Martin club to show all its potential against the Guadeloupean teams.

Here is the composition of the Junior Stars U13 team: Guillyan Gendrey, Kerby Milien, Owen Julianus, Michel Gamiette, Samuel Buret, Mackervens Marcelin, Laugan Cassell, Joseph Arrondell, Ylann Romney, Damanii Browne, Ethan St Fleur, Jahyro Jean Baptiste, O'Bryan Laguerre, Alan Sylvestre.

Responsible: Franck Gendrey and Tony Mavuba. _AF

