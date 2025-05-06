FOOTBALL: The MHC Sport League Cup is launched! | FAXINFO

Last Friday, Aristide Conner, President of the Saint-Martin Football League (LFSM), officially kicked off the 2025 MHC Sport League Cup alongside club representatives, MHC Sport founder Mickaël Alphonse, and Vice-President Jean-Louis Richards. The event, now supported until 2028 by the new equipment supplier, marks a turning point for local football through this tailor-made partnership.

“When I sign a partnership with the League, it also applies to the clubs. That's our vision: that everyone benefits.” For a year, the LFSM has been working with MHC Sport. “I wanted to start right away, not next year,” insisted Mickaël Alphonse, determined to act as soon as the official signing took place last April.

A former professional player in Ligue 1 and 2, Mickaël Alphonse knows the challenges of the field: “Equipping yourself here is terrible. We're being shortchanged everywhere. We're a land of champions, and we need to be able to equip our players.” MHC Sport is committed to supporting clubs and leagues with quality products at fair prices that are adapted to Caribbean realities.

The sporting kickoff took place last Saturday at the Thelbert Carti Stadium. The Junior Stars, in white, dominated the St. Louis Stars, in red, by a clear score of 3-0. In the other match, Juventus, in black, beat the Attackers, in orange, 3-2.

After the two home and away matches, the two finalists will face off in June to win the precious cup and a prize of €2000. The same cup will be awarded each season, unless they win three years in a row. Second place will receive €1000. Until then, the four clubs involved this year still have plenty of matches to write their history. The next matches will be this May 11th at 18 p.m. and 20 p.m. at the Thelbert Carti Stadium. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-la-coupe-de-la-ligue-mhc-sport-est-lancee/