FOOTBALL: The Mixed Football School Sports Section of the Roche Gravée College of Moho traveling to Guadeloupe | FAXINFO

The Mixed Football School Sports Section of the Roche Gravée de Moho College located in Quartier d'Orléans headed to Pointe-à-Pitre on Tuesday April 22 for an educational and sporting trip.

This section set up by the Saint-Martin Football League through a system of the French Football Federation (FFF) aims to identify profiles (girl or boy), and to group them all year round with technical, tactical and mental sessions in the format of two weekly sessions.

The coordination and planning of this sports section are programmed by the League, via its technical advisor Gilles Petit and its educator Patrick Mocka.

During its stay in Guadeloupe, the Mixed Football School Sports Section of the Roche Gravée College of Moho will participate for the first time in a tournament of the National Union of School Sports (UNSS) organized at the Baie-Mahault stadium. Go Saint Martin! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-la-section-sportive-scolaire-foot-mixte-du-college-roche-gravee-de-moho-en-deplacement-en-guadeloupe/