FOOTBALL: The Saint-Louis Stars player, Adjani Van Putten at Clairefontaine with the Antilles-Guyana selection! | FAXINFO

This is a fine example to follow for young Saint-Martin footballers! Adjani Van Putten of Saint-Louis Stars has just joined the Antilles-Guyane selection as part of the interleague training organized by the French Football Federation (FFF) which takes place in the national football center in Clairefontaine from April 19 to 29, 2023 This is the first time that a player from Saint-Martin has taken part in this national project!

Adjani Van Putten currently evolves within the Saint-Louis Stars Club but also in the School Sports Section and in the development centers of the Saint-Martin Football League. “This is a real example of a profile from the federal course that we are trying to put in place in Saint-Martin”, underlines the League of Saint-Martin.

The young footballer will be accompanied by the Technical Advisor, Gilles Petit during this trip.

The President of the LFSM, Aristide Conner, would like to thank the sports educators of the clubs in Saint-Martin for the work done on a daily basis, but also the parents who accompany the players throughout their sporting career. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-le-joueur-de-saint-louis-stars-adjani-van-putten-a-clairefontaine-avec-la-selection-antilles-guyane/