FOOTBALL: Three players from Saint-Martin selected for the U15 Interleagues at CREPS Antilles-Guyane | FAXINFO

Three players from the Saint-Martin League, Benjamin Lendsey, Plumain Wilfried and Fleming Angelo have been participating since Tuesday, February 20 in the U15 Interleagues with other young people of their generation (2009), from the territories of Guyana, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Around forty players will be put into competition with technical tests, reduced games and oppositions to prepare an Antilles-Guyana selection of 16 players as part of a national training course in Clairefontaine!

The selection will then compete in the Interleagues in Metropolitan France next April.

This system will also make it possible to find profiles to join the CERFA entrance examination which will take place in March 2024.

This is the 3rd year that the Saint Martin Football League has participated in these Interleagues to continue its primary mission, the development of football in Saint-Martin! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-trois-joueurs-de-saint-martin-selectionnes-pour-les-interligues-u15-au-creps-antilles-guyane/