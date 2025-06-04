FOOTBALL: Tribute to Claude Tage, a youth tournament combining memory and passion for football | FAXINFO

On June 7 and 8, the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium will once again vibrate to the rhythm of youth football for the third edition of the Claude Tage Memorial, a U13 tournament that has become a must-see in Saint-Martin.

Organized by the Junior Stars club, this event pays tribute to a prominent figure in the region, Claude Tage, known for his commitment to the world of sport as well as to local community and professional life.

The emotion remains palpable at each edition, as this tournament is so meaningful for the organizers, the young players, and their families. This year again, the event takes on a strong regional dimension with the participation of 16 teams from Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Saint Barthélemy, Anguilla, and Guadeloupe. For two days, the young footballers will compete in a spirit of competition and brotherhood, under the enthusiastic gaze of the public and numerous local supporters and sponsors.

Last year, the host club, Junior Stars, won the final against Juventus Saint-Martin, winners of the first edition. Needless to say, this new edition is eagerly awaited. More than a tournament, it's a true moment of sharing and collective passion for the game, in memory of a man who gave so much to his community. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-hommage-a-claude-tage-un-tournoi-jeunesse-entre-memoire-et-passion-du-ballon-rond/