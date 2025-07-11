FOOTBALL: Tropicana FC enters the Saint-Martin international veterans tournament | FAXINFO

From today until July 14, Tropicana FC will participate in the international veterans tournament organized in Saint-Martin by the Junior Stars FC club, on the occasion of its 60th anniversary. Based in Guadeloupe, this team, born 23 years ago from an initiative of Caribbean and Haitian enthusiasts, evolves under the aegis of the AINAPE association, which works for social integration through sport.

Bringing together former players and friends around the values ​​of respect, fair play, and fraternity, Tropicana FC distinguishes itself in regional and international competitions as an ambassador for a friendly and committed football style. During each trip, the team takes the opportunity to distribute school and educational materials, confirming its commitment to solidarity initiatives beyond the pitch.

The tournament, which will be held at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool Stadium in Marigot starting tomorrow, July 11, at 19 p.m., will bring together several Caribbean teams in a festive atmosphere. The host club is handling local logistics for the invited teams, reinforcing the spirit of hospitality and sharing inherent to the event. This tournament will bring together several veteran teams, including: Saint-Martin Vétérans Club, Will Full Skillful Sports Club, Junior-Stars Vétérans, and of course, Tropicana Football Club.

With figures like Florent Raddas, a former international rugby player now a coach in Marseille, the team boasts a diverse range of backgrounds. For Tropicana FC, this participation is as much a sporting challenge as it is a human and intergenerational commitment, true to the club's DNA.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-tropicana-fc-engage-au-tournoi-international-veterans-de-saint-martin/