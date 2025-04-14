FOOTBALL / U13 Pitch 2025: Juventus, the big winner of a tournament like no other | FAXINFO

The Thelbert Carti stadium in Quartier d'Orléans was transformed on Saturday, April 5 into a veritable village in the colors of theWomen's Euro 2025 on the occasion of the Pitch U13 tournament.

Eight local teams donned the jerseys of European nations qualified for the championship, and experienced a day rich in emotions, between competition and camaraderie. Much more than a simple tournament, the event offered a total immersion in the world of football, combining technique, reflection, precision and a festive atmosphere.

Beyond the classic matches, the young footballers were put to the test during original workshops: quizzes on the history of football, dribbling timed, juggling challenges or even ball driving, each activity counting towards the final score. All in an atmosphere driven by the energy of the supporters who came in large numbers.

It's here Juventus (Italy) who won this year, ahead of FC Flamingo (Portugal) and the Junior Stars (France), the 2024 title holders, who climbed onto the third step of the podium. The latter, however, left with another distinction: that of the " Best Village ", rewarding for the second consecutive year their supporters, always so creative and enthusiastic. Special mention also to Akim Jean Baptist, winner of the prestigious Green Card for his exemplary behavior on and off the field.

This annual event once again combined passion, teaching, and a friendly atmosphere to make the Pitch U13 an unforgettable football celebration. We can't wait for the 2026 edition!

