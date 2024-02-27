FOOTBALL / U20 CONCACAF Championship: difficult start for the Saint-Martin selection in Guatemala | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin selection is currently participating in the CONCACAF under-20 championship in Guatemala. For her debut in the event, she lost successively against Curaçao and Guatemala, the host country.

Despite a good performance against Curaçao when they entered the competition last Friday, Abdias Milius' players lost in the final seconds of the match (1-0). A cruel scenario for Dylan Richardson's teammates who had to quickly get back into the swing of things two days later against one of the group's favorites, Guatemala. Unfortunately, the Saint-Martin selection could not do anything against an opponent superior in all areas of the game. The step was too high. Now, Saint-Martin footballers do not have to be ashamed of this heavy setback (6-0) and will use this defeat to progress and move forward.

Response this Tuesday, February 27 at 18 p.m. against the selection of Aruba. Go Saint Martin! _AF

