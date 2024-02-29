FOOTBALL / U20 CONCACAF Championship: new defeat for the Saint-Martin selection in Guatemala | FAXINFO

Learning the high level proves somewhat difficult for Saint-Martin players beaten this time by the selection of Aruba, during the 3rd day of the U20 CONCACAF championship.

Despite a great burst of energy, the U20 selection of Saint-Martin coached by Abdias Milius, with at his side, Stephen Tackling, assistant coach, Yannick Bellechasse – Bernard Richardson, technical staff and Didier Samer, team manager lost for the 3rd time in a row with a clear score of four to zero against Aruba.

A new defeat which should not, however, dampen the morale of the teammates. Jaheem Joe who will challenge the Barbados selection this Thursday, February 29 at 18 p.m. Hopefully with a first victory in store. Go Saint Martin! _AF

