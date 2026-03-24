FOOTBALL / VYV Cup 2026: Our Saint-Martin players are ready to take on the challenge | FAXINFO

Last Friday, the Saint Martin Football League officially launched the VYV Cup 2026. In keeping with previous editions, this interregional competition brings together the best teams from Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana and Saint-MartinIt serves as a showcase for Caribbean and Guyanese football, while offering local players the opportunity to compete at a higher level.



After one A minute of silence in tribute to Georgy Yves PezeronAristide Conner, president of the local league and a former Juventus coach who recently passed away, presented this new edition, reiterating the territory’s ambitions: “Last year, I announced that Saint-Martin would host the VYV Cup this year, but I couldn’t keep that promise due to delays in the renovations at Vanterpool Stadium.” The final phase will ultimately be held in Martinique, which is taking over the organization. The president nevertheless hopes “that we can host the tournament again at Quartier d’Orléans Stadium or Vanterpool” in the future.

A competition to establish oneself on the regional stage

Beyond the organization, the stakes are also sporting. “Thanks to this competition, our young people can to compete against those from other leagues (Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana – editor’s note),” he emphasized, stressing the need to “demonstrate exemplary fair play and technique” to show that “Saint-Martin is a land of championsHe also mentioned the desire to develop the women’s football, integrated into the VYV Cup since 2023 but still absent from the local competition, with the possibility of hosting a dedicated final phase soon.

On the local levelFour clubs will defend the colors of the territory: Junior Stars (red jersey), Juventus SXM (white jersey), Saint Louis Stars (yellow jersey) and FC Concordia (blue jersey), a new team involved.

Initial results and schedule

The competition began last weekend with the semi-finals first legA resounding victory for the Junior Stars team, who scored 11 goals against FC Concordia (0). Draw between Saint Louis Stars (3) and Juventus (3).

semi-final second leg The following matches will be held on Saturday, April 4th at Thelbert Carti Stadium: FC Concordia vs. Junior Stars at 4:00 PM, and Juventus SXM vs. Saint Louis Stars at 6:00 PM. The regional final, which will determine the team representing Saint-Martin in the 2026 VYV Cup, will take place on Sunday, April 12th in Quartier d’Orléans. Our football ambassadors will then travel to Martinique, where the interregional phases will be held starting April 30th (the third-place match and the final on Saturday, May 2nd).

Supported by the VYV Group, which has been involved for several years in promoting physical activity and sport, the competition continues to establish itself as a major event for overseas footballDespite logistical constraints and challenges, the Saint-Martin Football League intends to make the 2026 edition a showcase of Saint-Martin’s talent and commitment.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-coupe-vyv-2026-nos-joueurs-saint-martinois-prets-a-relever-le-defi/