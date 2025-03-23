FOOTBALL / VYV Cup: Final stretch towards the final | FAXINFO

Since the semi-final first leg on February 22, the VYV Cup offered Saint-Martin football fans spectacular and captivating matches. The same goes for the return matches.

The Junior Stars shone against the Orleans Attackers with a 5-0 landslide victoryFrom the very first minutes, they imposed their rhythm, multiplying their offensive actions. Their cohesion and their striking power made the difference. Despite a harsh score, the Attackers showed admirable courage, fighting until the end and offering a good opposition.

On the other side, the meeting between Juventus Saint Martin et St. Louis Stars lived up to all expectations. In an intense and action-packed match, St. Louis Stars opened the scoring early, but Juventus responded quickly. The two teams traded blows, providing a thrilling duel. Ultimately, Juventus took the lead by winning 3-2 in the final minutes, despite the St. Louis Stars' strenuous efforts to equalize.

The suspense is finally over as to the finalists of the territorial phase : Junior Stars will face Juventus Saint MartinThis grand finale will be held on March 30 at the Thelbert Carti Stadium. The winning team will represent Saint-Martin in the interregional phase from May 28 to June 1. Local football is certainly in great shape! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-coupe-vyv-derniere-ligne-droite-vers-la-finale/