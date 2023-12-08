FOOTBALL: Women’s football and Christmas cups on the weekend’s program | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Football League (LFSM) is involved in promoting women's football on the island. The latter organized a special day with the USEP to encourage young girls and boys to get involved in sport, while highlighting gender equality and the development of players.

The event took place on November 22 at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium, bringing together more than fifty children. The LFSM has set up technical workshops to introduce participants to the game and stimulate their interest. This initiative is part of the broader objective of strengthening the female presence in sport and creating inclusive spaces for football in Saint-Martin.

The LFSM warmly thanks all the children who participated, highlighting their enthusiasm and commitment, contributing to the success of the event. This reflects the growing interest in football, both among girls and boys, in Saint-Martin.

Through this day, the LFSM wishes to encourage young people to get involved in sport, promoting diversity and values ​​of equality and inclusion.

A female platform at the Cité Scolaire

The Saint-Martin Football League is hosting the first Women's Plateau U 15, U 16 AND U 17 this Saturday, December 9, from 8 a.m. to 13:30 p.m., at the Cité Scolaire in La Savane. The opportunity to come and encourage the young Saint-Martin footballers who are passionate about football!

Another entertainment set for the youngest

This Saturday, December 9, from 8 a.m. to 13:30 p.m., at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium, the U 7, U 9 and U11 categories will be on deck during an entertainment event organized by the League of Saint-Martin.

Christmas Cup Semi-Finals

Also this weekend the semi-finals of the Christmas Cup, U15 and U20 categories, will take place. All matches will take place at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium.

The program :

Category U20:

Friday December 8 at 20 p.m.: Junior Stars – AS Phoenicks

Sunday December 10 at 16 p.m.: Saint-Louis Stars – Attackers

Category U15:

Saturday December 9 at 16 p.m.: Junior Stars – Saint-Louis-Stars

At 18h : AS Phoenick – Juventus Saint-Martin

Good matches to all and long live football in Saint-Martin! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-foot-feminin-et-coupes-de-noel-au-programme-du-week-end/