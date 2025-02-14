FOOTBALL: Women’s Football Discovery Day | FAXINFO

Soccer Five and the Saint-Martin Football League are organizing a Women’s Football Discovery Day this Saturday, February 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Soccer5 fields, near Cadisco in Orient Bay.

The event is open to everyone, beginners or experienced, from 10 to 77 years old. A great opportunity to discover football in a dynamic atmosphere and to encourage women's football by creating intergenerational links. _Vx

Info: 06 90 22 83 30

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-journee-decouverte-du-foot-feminin/