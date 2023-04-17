For a cleaner island, “Environmental Protection in the Caribbean” launches a poster campaign | FAXINFO

Over the next few weeks, waste management signs will be installed in ten neighborhoods of Sint Maarten by Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC), with the help of several partners and funded by Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR).

The EPIC association is launching a vast communication campaign around civic-mindedness. The first part of this all-out strategy: cleanliness on the island.

Last week, the first cleanliness awareness signs and a trash can were put up along Maho Beach. A great initiative that was carried out in conjunction with Community Policing Officer, John Boyrard, who had contacted EPIC and Princess Juliana International Airport after noticing that the area and the beach were often littered with litter. “I wanted to get involved with the operation's partners to keep Sint Maarten clean,” explains Officer Boyrard.

As part of this project aimed at challenging and disrupting mentalities, several neighborhood clean-ups, data collection on waste habits (including surveys), as well as workshops and educational excursions for young people to become ambassadors , were carried out, with the aim of identifying sustainable measures to reduce waste.

Community leaders, residents and other neighborhood stakeholders played a key role in identifying cleanup areas and assisting with investigations to identify issues.

The EPIC Board of Directors would like to “thank the many stakeholders who assisted during this project for their commitment to a cleaner environment. Meadowlands has also been a key partner in the successful execution of several EPIC projects over the past few years. Other neighborhoods that will receive signs and/or bins over the next few weeks are: Cay Hill, South Reward, Simpson Bay, Cole Bay, Belvedere, Cay Bay, Belair, Dutch Quarter and Philipsburg. _AF

Information and updates on EPIC and its current projects can be found on the EPIC Facebook page: www.facebook.com/epicislands

For more information or questions about collaborations, please contact EPIC at projects@epicislands.org or epicsxm@epicislands.org

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/pour-une-ile-plus-propre-environmental-protection-in-the-caribbean-lance-une-campagne-daffichage/