FOR BELGIANS RESIDING IN SAINT-MARTIN: Simplified consular procedures for Belgians residing in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

As you know, it is mandatory to come in person to a career consular post, if you need a new passport or identity card.

In accordance with European regulations, your photo, fingerprints and digital signature are recorded. In order to minimise the scope of such a measure, “Flying Consul” biometrics capture missions are organised for Belgian citizens for whom the Consulate General is less accessible, and in order to avoid them having to travel too far.

During the same mission it will also be possible to activate your identity card. If the next mission " Flying Consul » will take place in Guadeloupe on Thursday March 20 and Friday March 21, 2025, it will make a stopover in Saint-Martin for the first time on Saturday, March 22. The location will be announced later. Please note that places are limited.

procedure:

For Guadeloupe,

You will find all the information relating to the procedure on the website of the Belgian Embassy in Paris: https://france.diplomatie.belgium.be/fr/services-consulaires/services-consulaires-paris/missions-du-consul-volant-paris

For SBH/SXM, please contact the local representative who has just implemented this new procedure: Xavier Chabot – +590690273933 – X.CHABOT@yhg.fr

He will be there to help you and advise you in your efforts. But also and above all, to centralize information and appointments for the “NEW FLYING KIT SXM 2025” mission day.

Participation will only be possible by appointment: please send your complete file BEFORE February 11. After this date, requests received will not be processed.

If you wish to have your ID card activated during the “Flying Consul” mission, please inform us by email.

For Guadeloupe at flyingkit.paris@diplobel.fed.be

For SXM and SBH at X.CHABOT@yhg.fr

You will then be given an appointment within the limit of available places.

Good to know: For children under 6 years old, passport and Kids-ID applications can be made entirely by mail, they are therefore not taken into account for the “Flying Consul” mission.

Other possibilities for applying for a passport/ID card

You can apply for your passport at any Belgian Embassy or Consulate in the world.

You can apply for your passport or identity card in Belgium, from the municipal administration of your last place of residence in Belgium (or birth if you have never resided there). If you have never resided in Belgium and were not born there, you can contact the municipal administration of your choice.

Passport and identity card service

Consulate General of the Kingdom of Belgium in Paris

In collaboration with the association of Belgians of St-Martin & St Barth

