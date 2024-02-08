Forced to return to France, he offers his sailboat to a Dutch officer of the VKS | FAXINFO

The sailboat “Mitsuha” which ran aground on the beach of Simpson Bay following the detachment of its anchor line in rough seas two days ago, unexpectedly changed ownership before even being refloated or salvaged.

The officer of the Voluntary Corps of St. Maarten (VKS) San Francisco Lake, did not expect to receive such a gift from the French owner of a sailboat stranded on the beach of Simpson Bay. “I responded to a call about a boat sinking and that's how I met its owner,” says Mr. Lake. “The latter told me that he was not concerned about material matters and that he had to return to France urgently. I told him that I did not have the financial means to buy his sailboat. From there, he replied: it's not a question of money, I'm giving you my boat, I'm serious! »

The lucky man who still can't believe such a gesture added that someone had offered to tow the sailboat to deeper waters and offered the owner $40. However, he declined the offer, explaining that he had already given his boat to the VKS officer (the Voluntary Corps of St. Maarten is a voluntary paramilitary organization providing aid to the population through the government of Sint Maarten in case of need, during natural or other disasters, editor's note) and that the administrative formalities were already in progress. “It's not every day that something like this happens to you,” exclaims San Francisco Lake, which plans to refloat the 000-foot-long sailboat when the weather is nicer, probably Friday or Saturday. _AF

