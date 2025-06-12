France Travail: When improvisation becomes a lever for integration | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, the Théâtre de la Chapelle in Orient Bay was transformed into a meeting place for candidates and recruiters, for the second edition of “Théâtre vers l’emploi”.

Led by the local France Travail agency, this morning brought together around forty participants, including around thirty job seekers and seven employers, with one goal: recruiting differently.

Under the guidance of Audrey Duputié, the theater's artistic director, the participants performed memory games, duet routines, and group exercises, in a spirit of letting go and kindness. "There's no such thing as ridiculousness; at best, it's humor. On stage, you can try anything," the director reminded everyone, encouraging them to overcome their fears.

The approach aims to enhance candidates' soft skills even before reading their CVs. This method, successfully tested in other contexts such as sports and catering, helped create a climate conducive to discussion. After the workshops, it was time for the job-dating session, where the initial connections forged through improvisation facilitated the interviews.

The first edition, held in April 2024, enabled 39 young people aged 16 to 26 to benefit from this innovative approach. This second session once again targeted groups who are far from employment, who have disabilities, or who are eligible for Integration through Economic Activity (IAE), with nearly 30 job offers in various sectors.

France Travail relies on these dynamic formats to create connections, restore confidence and open up new perspectives. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/france-travail-quand-limprovisation-devient-levier-dinsertion/