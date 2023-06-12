FRAUD: Beware of driving license scams! | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin warns you against driving license fraud.

For the past few weeks, false advertisements have been circulating on social networks, claiming that it is possible to obtain a driver's license online.

Mostly, don't give money!

AS A REMINDER : Driving with a false driving license is punishable by a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a monetary fine of up to €75.

Recidivism is severely punished by the judge.

Article L221-2-1 of the Highway Code penalizes driving with a counterfeit or falsified licence. A fake driver's license is a license that was not manufactured by the state or the institution supposed to issue it. The Collectivity reminds its constituents that the misleading advertisement currently circulating on social networks is liable to criminal prosecution.

The Collectivity reserves the right to file a complaint with the Public Prosecutor. Several reports have been made to Meta (Facebook / Instagram) to denounce these fraudulent pages.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fraude-attention-aux-arnaques-au-permis-de-conduire/