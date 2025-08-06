FRAUD: SMS scam alert | FAXINFO

The population is urged to exercise the greatest vigilance in the face of a new attempted fraud currently circulating via SMS. Several residents of Saint-Martin have reported receiving a fraudulent message, sent from an international number such as this one +63 909 892 0788.
The message, presented as a “final opinion of the Administrative Service of Guadeloupe”, claims that the recipient has unpaid fines and threat of legal action, vehicle seizure, or even impact on credit history. It encourages you to click on a link to make an online payment. Here is its exact content, which is a fake review which you should definitely not click on :
“Final Notice from the Administrative Service of Guadeloupe: Unpaid Fines – Act Now to Avoid Legal Consequences
Your vehicle has been registered as a ticketed vehicle (valid until August 7, 2025). As of the date of this notice, you have not met your payment obligations.
Please note: This notice is final. Failure to pay within 24 hours may result in the following:
Unpaid fines, up to 10 times the amount of the fine;
Mandatory recovery procedures and legal proceedings;
Administrative seizure of the vehicle or impact on credit history.
Online payment https:// wuhemp .com/gouv-fr (we spaced the spaced link to avoid activating the link NDLR)
After clicking "O" to close this reminder, you will need to reopen the link or manually copy it into a browser (such as Safari) to access it.
Administrative Service of Guadeloupe »
Le Commander of the gendarmerie of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, Hugues Loyez, confirms that it is a scam. He is strongly advised not to consult the link or to provide any information whatsoever.
If in doubt, you can report this type of attempt on the platform https://www.33700.frStay vigilant, and don't hesitate to talk about it around you to prevent others from falling into the trap.
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fraude-alerte-a-larnaque-par-sms/
