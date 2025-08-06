FRAUD: SMS scam alert | FAXINFO

The population is urged to exercise the greatest vigilance in the face of a new attempted fraud currently circulating via SMS. Several residents of Saint-Martin have reported receiving a fraudulent message, sent from an international number such as this one +63 909 892 0788 .

The message, presented as a “final opinion of the Administrative Service of Guadeloupe” , claims that the recipient has unpaid fines and threat of legal action , vehicle seizure, or even impact on credit history. It encourages you to click on a link to make an online payment. Here is its exact content, which is a fake review which you should definitely not click on :

“Final Notice from the Administrative Service of Guadeloupe: Unpaid Fines – Act Now to Avoid Legal Consequences

Your vehicle has been registered as a ticketed vehicle (valid until August 7, 2025). As of the date of this notice, you have not met your payment obligations.

Please note: This notice is final. Failure to pay within 24 hours may result in the following:

Unpaid fines, up to 10 times the amount of the fine;

Mandatory recovery procedures and legal proceedings;

Administrative seizure of the vehicle or impact on credit history.

Online payment https:// wuhemp .com/gouv-fr (we spaced the spaced link to avoid activating the link NDLR)

After clicking "O" to close this reminder, you will need to reopen the link or manually copy it into a browser (such as Safari) to access it.

Administrative Service of Guadeloupe »

Le Commander of the gendarmerie of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, Hugues Loyez , confirms that it is a scam . He is strongly advised not to consult the link or to provide any information whatsoever.

If in doubt, you can report this type of attempt on the platform https://www.33700.fr Stay vigilant, and don't hesitate to talk about it around you to prevent others from falling into the trap.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fraude-alerte-a-larnaque-par-sms/