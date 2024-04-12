Freight aid granted to companies located in the Northern Islands under certain conditions | FAXINFO

Companies located in Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin can benefit, under certain conditions, from aid intended to reduce the cost of freight, set up by the State.
This aid aims to encourage the economic development of the communities concerned, by promoting local production. Thus, 50% of the expenses for raw materials processed in the territories of Saint-Martin or Saint-Barthélemy, raw materials or products from local production and shipped to the European Union and waste shipped to the European Union, for processing purposes.
In 2023, this aid benefited 10 companies in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, for a total amount of €345.
For 2024, a prefectural decree of April 8, 2024 sets the eligibility conditions for freight aid in Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin. In Appendix 1 of the prefectural decree, the companies which are eligible for this aid are listed: NAF codes for production companies and waste-related activities likely to be eligible for freight aid.
Production companies:
10 – Food industries
11 – Manufacture of beverages
13 – Manufacture of textiles
14 – Clothing industries
15 – Leather and footwear industry
16 – Woodworking and manufacture of articles of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles in basketry and esparto
17 – Paper and cardboard industry
18 – Printing and reproduction of records
19 – Coking and refining
20 – Chemical industry
21 – Pharmaceutical industry
22 – Manufacture of rubber and plastic products
23 – Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
2431 – Cold drawing
2433 – Cold profiling
2434 – Wire drawing
244 – Production of precious and other non-ferrous metals
25 – Manufacture of metal products, except machinery and equipment
26 – Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
27 – Manufacture of electrical equipment
28 – Manufacture of machinery and equipment nec
30 – Manufacture of other transport equipment
31 – Manufacture of furniture
32 – Other manufacturing industries
33 – Distribution and installation of machinery and equipment
Waste related companies:
37 – Wastewater collection and treatment
38 – Collection, treatment and disposal of waste, recovery
39 – Remediation and other waste management services
8292 – packaging activities
8299 – Other business support activities nec
The deadline for submitting freight aid application files is August 1, 2024. To download the prefectural decree and the subsidy application file, go to the website of the Saint-Barthélemy prefecture and Saint-Martin at the address www.saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr/Actualites/AIDE-AU-FRET-2024
For further information: claudine.segui@saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/une-aide-au-fret-accordee-aux-entreprises-implantees-dans-les-iles-du-nord-sous-certaines-conditions-2/
