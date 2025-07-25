FREIGHT TRANSPORT: Last days to apply for 2025 freight assistance | FAXINFO

Companies in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy have until 1er August 2025 to submit their freight assistance application. This system, governed by a prefectural decree published in April, aims to offset the additional costs associated with the geographical remoteness of overseas territories by reducing the cost of transporting goods to or from the European Union.

Negotiated by the French authorities with the European Commission, this aid is part of a specific scheme for outermost regions. It covers both the shipment of locally produced raw materials and the return of waste to mainland France for processing.

The goal is to support the local economy by facilitating the movement of locally produced or processed goods. Several sectors are eligible, including the food and beverage industries, manufacturing, and waste collection and treatment companies. The specific eligibility conditions, as well as the application form, are available online (see information).

Beyond one-off support, freight assistance is part of a broader effort to strengthen local production sectors and improve the competitiveness of island businesses. Project leaders must ensure that their application is complete and submitted within the specified timeframe.

Info: https://urlr.me/QvFr23

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/transport-de-marchandises-derniers-jours-pour-solliciter-laide-au-fret-2025/