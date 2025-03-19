Full house at the CCISM: Saint-Martin residents mobilized for membership in the OECS | FAXINFO

Invited to the citizen dialogue last Monday, the population of Saint-Martin moved en masse to understand the issues and the impact that will result themembership of Saint Martin in the OECS (Organization of Eastern Caribbean States).

" It's a historical moment for Saint-Martin." These are the words used by President Louis Mussington in the preamble. Created on June 18, 1981, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States has as its main objective promote regional integration and improve the quality of life of its inhabitants.

The benefits of joining the OECS are numerous: free circulation people (particularly through educational and cultural exchanges), better access to healthcare health needs, better supported initiatives for the youth, a more effective response in the event of a natural disaster, and a connectivity Improved maritime and air transport. "We need transport and maritime freight companies to make a point of opening their maritime and air routes, as the shortages in supermarkets over the past few weeks have clearly shown us," said Jules Didacus, Director General of the OECS, to a round of applause.

“Saint Martin’s membership in the OECS is one of the most strategic issues of this program because thanks to its particularity of bilingualism"It is a symbolic bridge between the English-speaking and French-speaking members of the organization," adds Louis Mussington, unanimously approved by the public.

Acclaimed by the population, this event marks a key step for Saint-Martin. This membership will be officially enacted today, Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/salle-comble-a-la-ccism-les-saint-martinois-mobilises-pour-ladhesion-a-loeco/