The SXM Sports Mouvement association is launching the major Futsal competition every Sunday from October 15 to December 17, 2023.

With the support of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the prefecture of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy and its partners, the SXM Sports Mouvement association, founded in 2019 and chaired by the passionate Julius Richardson, offers every Sunday from this October 15, a futsal tournament to introduce people to this sporting discipline which works to have a positive impact which the region greatly needs. Building on an agreement signed last Monday with the Dutch futsal federation, the association is organizing the launch of the competition this Sunday, October 15 at the LB Scott Auditorium stadium in Philipsburg. The following Sunday tournaments will take place at Vanterpool Stadium in Marigot. For this Sunday, October 15, 13 teams will participate in the competition with matches from 14 p.m. to 22 p.m.: Belvedere #1 and #2, Soualiga All Stars (U17), Oualichi Panthers (U17), Eleven Boys (seniors), SXM Stars (seniors ), SXM Sport Mouvement in categories ranging from U13, U15, U17 and seniors. Numerous activities will take place throughout the afternoon in a friendly, family and sporting atmosphere. Born in Uruguay and Brazil in the 1930s, Futsal has grown significantly in recent years. Spectacular and technical, the discipline, which is played 5 against 5, on a field equivalent to that of handball, indoor or outdoor, has nearly 30 members. The French futsal team, a showcase for the discipline, is now among the 000 best nations in the world. Through this major tournament, the SXM Sport Mouvement association aspires to introduce this sporting discipline to as many people as possible. See you this Sunday, October 20 from 15 p.m. at the LB Scott Auditorium stadium in Philipsburg for the kick-off! _VX

Info: +590 6 90 10 35 03

www.sxmsportmovement.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/futsal-coup-denvoi-du-tournoi-de-futsal-ce-dimanche-15-octobre/