FUTSAL: The Women’s Day Challenge in action | FAXINFO

Get ready for the competition: the Women’s Day Challenge sets up in Saint-Martin on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th March for a A weekend dedicated to sport, well-being, and female talent.Organized at the Marigot sports hall, the event promises two action-packed days. open to all and free to access.



A highlight of the weekend, the Island Tournament will bring together women’s teams from Dominica, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Saint-Martin, and other Caribbean territories. This competition of Futsal intended to to promote women’s sport, equality and to showcase the talents of the regionBetween 10 and 12 teams are expected. Each team must consist of 6 to 12 players, aged 16 and over, supervised by a coach or manager. The Cup will be awarded at the end of the matches.

Around the tournament, the Eco-Sport Health & Wellness Village will offer numerous activities from 9am to 16pm: sports initiations for young and oldnutrition area, mini-conferences, health and wellness hubs, local craft stalls and eco-responsible initiatives. DJ, bar and entertainment will complete the festive atmosphere.

Info: 06 90 95 52 55 / +33 6 68 09 26 97 – asprojexpose@gmail.com

Tournament team registration: urlr.me/cfwQAb

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/futsal-le-womens-day-challenge-en-action/