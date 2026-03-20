FUTSAL: Women’s sport in the spotlight for International Women’s Day | FAXINFO

The Vanterpool sports hall in Marigot hosted the first edition of the event earlier this month. Women’s Day ChallengeOrganized by the Guadeloupean association ASPROJEXPOSE FWI in partnership with the Collectivity, the Saint Martin Football League, CEES and CTOS SBSM, the event put women’s sport in the spotlight on the occasion of International Women’s Day.



In total, seven teams from the Caribbean – Guadeloupe (2), French Guiana, Dominica, Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin (2) – faced off on the field in an electric atmosphere. In the stands, supporters and families cheered on the players who delivered some intense matchesAt the end of the competition, it was the team Montjoly FC of French Guiana which prevailed, winning the trophy for this 2026 edition.



Promoting women’s sport in the Caribbean

For Aurélie Eliot and Sarika Tegard of the ASPROJEXPOSE FWI association, this tournament is part of a a broader project aimed at promoting women’s futsal“Saint-Martin was an ideal location to host this first edition,” explains Aurélie Eliot, recalling that the Women’s Day Challenge began in Guadeloupe before gradually expanding to other islands, such as Martinique and Dominica: “We realized that there was a deficiency in these different territories“We wanted to show that it was possible to set up real championships.” Sarika Tegard emphasizes the scale of the regional mobilization: “This is the 4th edition, after 3 editions in Guadeloupe, we thought ‘why not a tour?’ Now we’re in Saint-Martin for the grand finale!”

As a partner of the event, CTOS SBSM welcomed the initiative, “since one of our priorities is to to develop women’s sport in our two territories “And what’s more, it’s the weekend when women are being celebrated,” explains President Virginie Carien. The CEES shares this satisfaction. “Hosting Caribbean teams is a great opportunity to showcase the area “It’s all about the values ​​of sport, commitment, and pushing your limits,” adds Tania Portas, communications manager. Beyond the sporting competition, a eco-health and wellness village hosted several local associations and organizations involved in promoting sport and health.

Fueled by a festive atmosphere and the total commitment of the players on the field, this first Saint-Martin edition of the Women’s Day Challenge marks a new step in the promotion of women’s sport in the region.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/futsal-le-sport-feminin-a-lhonneur-pour-la-journee-des-droits-des-femmes/