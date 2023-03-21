Galisbay beach: ban on swimming and nautical leisure activities requiring launching until April 4 inclusive. | FAXINFO

Following the opening of the Galisbay outlet, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin communicated this Tuesday, March 21, 2023 an order signed by President Louis Mussington ordering "the ban on bathing and nautical leisure activities on the beach of Galisbay” since Monday March 20, until Friday April 4 inclusive. The services of the Territorial Police and the National Gendarmerie are responsible for ensuring the execution of this order. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/plage-de-galisbay-interdiction-de-baignade-et-dactivites-de-loisirs-nautiques-necessitant-une-mise-a-leau-jusquau-4-avril-inclus/