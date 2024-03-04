Galisbay port extension project: environmental impacts | FAXINFO

Still as part of the preliminary consultation which began on February 26, Albéric Ellis, general director of the port establishment, revealed the provisional timetable relating to the Galisbay port extension project and the available studies.

In 2020, a steering committee was formed to monitor the various preliminary studies. Made up of elected officials from the COM, state services (DEAL, ARS, Prefecture), it also includes the French Research Institute for the Exploitation of the Sea (IFREMER), the Study Center and expertise on risks, environment, mobility and development (CEREMA), the Saint-Martin nature reserve (RNN) and environmental NGOs such as the Megaptera association. Numerous environmental assessments have been carried out over the past three years by design offices in order to assess the environmental impact of the project and propose avoidance, reduction, compensation and support measures for the identified impacts in order to obtain validations during the process. Around fifteen people took part in the “environmental issues” workshop organized as part of the public consultation prior to the project on February 28. The twenty or so studies carried out to date are available on the site dedicated to the extension (see information) so that the population can become aware of the inventory of impacts. It includes, among other things, a map of the herbarium, video monitoring of the deep fauna of the dredging zone (discharge of dredged materials into the sea), a project to replenish the beaches of Sandy Ground and Galisbay, a study of acoustic impact of the work, an assessment of the project's greenhouse gas emissions and the inventory of corals present on the port's breakwaters. For Albéric Ellis, general director of the port of Galisbay, who has the obligation to take into account the comments of the population, if the latter is not ready for this project, alternatives will have to be discussed (workshop dedicated to this theme on 21 March): “For years, the population and professionals have been asking for an extension, the discussion is therefore open. Thanks to the co-referral of the Community which supports the extension project, we are giving ourselves the means to carry it out while putting all the chances on our side.” With a public consultation which runs until April 21, an impact study report will be submitted to the Department of Environment, Planning and Housing (DEAL) in June 2024. During the ten months of instruction which will mark, or not, the validation of the file for the extension of the port of Galisbay, the preparation of the concession procedure will be done in parallel. The port establishment hopes to begin work during 2025/2026 for a period of two years with operations launching in 2028._VX

Information and documents available online: www.portdemarigot.com/extension

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/projet-dextension-du-port-de-galisbay-les-impacts-environnementaux/