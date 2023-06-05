Games of the Islands 2023: a rich experience for Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Athletes representing for the first time the colors of Saint-Martin during the 25nd edition of the Games of the Islands in Corsica came back proud on May 29 after three intense days of competition.

If the results have not lived up to the expectations of the various athletes, the experience of taking part in this legendary competition and facing other competitors from different territories will allow the teams to learn lessons to improve performance. This is indeed the objective of the Center of Excellence through Education and Sport (CEES) which recently declared: "Following the Games of the Islands, we will carry out a debriefing with the technical supervisors and we will raise the points that we need to improve. This experience has been more than beneficial. Our desire to develop high-level sport in Saint-Martin is real. Our young people have talent, they deserve to have quality support (…). The will is there, we have the plan now, we have to continue the work we have started”. The 47 Saint-Martin athletes are not deserving, however, quite the contrary. For a first participation from May 23 to 27 with only two months of intense training, the Saint-Martin delegation which competed in 5 disciplines returns with a bronze medal for athletics with the relay team composed of Verlang Gamiette, Jahiem Kennedy-Hodge, Renato Daniel and Mylian Paul, a victory for basketball against Corsica, an 8nd place in gymnastics for Jade Auge and two 4nd place in athletics for Désirée Gamiette (400 and 800m) as well as a 6th place in the 1500m. The big winner of the 25nd edition of the Games of the Islands is Sardinia which totals 57 points. The 26nd edition of 2024 will therefore take place in Sardinia, as tradition dictates. In second position, Corsica with 39 points and the Canary Islands with 34 points. On the side of the Antilles, Martinique snatches the 4nd place with 29 points, followed by Guyana (22 points). All our encouragement to the Saint-Martin athletes! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/jeux-des-iles-2023-une-experience-riche-pour-saint-martin/