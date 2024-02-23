GASTRONOMIC COMPETITION / 2nd edition of the “SXM Lagoon Festival” at the Port de Plaisance Yacht Club on March 21 | FAXINFO

The Port de Plaisance Yacht Club announces the launch of the second edition of the SXM Lagoon Festival, which will kick off on Thursday March 21, with the “Best of the Best” chef competition.

This year, the competition will feature six chefs, including three yacht chefs and three island culinary talents. A jury of four experts from Sint Maarten, Saint Martin and Anguilla will evaluate each dish with precision and expertise, with numerous rewards offered to the winner.

In a press release, Sharrita Mills, director of sales and marketing at the Marina Yacht Club, said that "the SXM Lagoon Festival was designed with the goal of extending the stay of yachts on the island and attract new customers. She added that St. Maarten is renowned for being the yachting capital of the Caribbean and this event aims to showcase the appeal and hospitality of the destination while providing a platform for local talent to shine in the alongside prestigious super-yacht chefs”.

Chefs wishing to participate can register now by visiting the Port de Plaisance Yacht Club Facebook page. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/concours-gastronomique-2eme-edition-du-sxm-lagoon-festival-au-yacht-club-de-port-de-plaisance-le-21-mars/