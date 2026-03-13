GASTRONOMY / ChocoCarib’: Chocolate takes center stage in Anse Marcel | FAXINFO

Saint-Martin is preparing for a relaxing weekend. From March 14th to 16th, 2026, the Association of Chefs and Restaurateurs of Saint-Martin (ACRSXM), with the support of the Collectivity, is launching the first edition of ChocoCarib’, the Ti Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie, at the Anse Marcel Beach Hotel.



Starting tomorrow, and during three afternoonsFrom 14 p.m. to 19 p.m., the public is invited to delve into the world of cocoaThe event blends Caribbean traditions with the exceptional expertise of mainland France. It aims to be festive, educational, and accessible, with free entry for all.

Program (See details below): masterclasses, workshops, conferences, tastings, and a chocolate market. Two Best Craftsmen of FranceSerge Granger and Bruno Pastorelli will be present for this first edition, alongside renowned chefs and artisans, including Sébastien Quilleré for Saint-Martin or the Guadeloupean chocolatier Naomi MartinoStudents from the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school will actively participate in the demonstrations, particularly those involving hot chocolate offered to the public on weekends.

Beyond the pleasure of taste, ChocoCarib’ intends to promote the heritage of cocoa and encourage the transmission of know-howNutrition, well-being, and the history of chocolate will also be discussed. In parallel, ACRSXM member restaurants will feature chocolate on their menus for a week, extending the experience across the island.



Stakeholders :

Serge Granger, Meilleur Ouvrier de France Chocolatier, internationally recognized expert

Bruno Pastorelli, Meilleur Ouvrier de France (Best Craftsman of France) in pastry and confectionery, renowned for the precision of his technique

and its technical requirements.

Sébastien Quilleré, master pastry chef and chocolatier from Saint-Martin, is one of the leading names in pastry.

in Saint Martin

Naomi Martino, master chocolatier from Guadeloupe, specialist in “bean-to-bar”

Anne Fortin, founder of Evasion Cacao, expert and explorer of cocoa plantations

Pascal Nourtier, nutritionist and dietician

Isabelle Kieffer, a psychologist specializing in the link between emotions, pleasure, and food



Complete program:



Saturday 14 March 2026



14:00 PM – 14:30 PM: Welcome Hot Chocolate – Vocational High School

The show will highlight Caribbean chocolate traditions, with a special focus on Chodo, an iconic Communion chocolate from the Antilles, prepared by students from the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school.



14:30 p.m. – 15:30 p.m.: Chocolate Rose des Sables Masterclass – Serge Granger

A suspended moment between tradition and transmission, led by a committed and approachable MOF (Meilleur Ouvrier de France), where indulgence reigns supreme and chocolate is a matter of the heart. A chocolate cornflake cluster, crispy, generous, and irresistibly nostalgic, masterfully reinterpreted.



15:30 p.m. – 16:30 p.m.: Minute chocolate tart masterclass – Bruno Pastorelli

Enjoy a special moment with one of the undisputed masters of French pastry. A quick, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate tart, made with hazelnut shortcrust pastry and Venezuelan chocolate, served with homemade vanilla ice cream.



16:30 PM – 17:30 PM: Masterclass: Revisited Chocolate Truffle – Sébastien Quilleré

A gourmet masterclass where technique, aesthetics, and knowledge sharing take center stage. Ideal for chocolate lovers and those who appreciate the art of pastry making. A reimagined chocolate truffle, elegant and melt-in-your-mouth, conceived as a tribute to the great classics of French pastry.



17:30 PM – 18:30 PM: Rum and Chocolate Masterclass – Serge Granger & Bacchus

Serge Granger, Meilleur Ouvrier de France, joins forces with Bacchus, specialist in artisanal rums, to offer you a cross-tasting experience.

An introduction to the art of pairing fine chocolates with regional rums

Exploring complementary aromas: woody, spicy, fruity notes

Tasting techniques, sensory analysis, harmony of textures

Anecdotes, exchanges and advice from enthusiasts



Sunday 15 March 2026



14:00 PM – 14:30 PM: Welcome Hot Chocolate – Vocational High School

The show will highlight Caribbean chocolate traditions, with a special focus on Chodo, an iconic Communion chocolate from the Antilles, prepared by students from the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school.



14:30 p.m. – 15:30 p.m.: Chocolate-covered marshmallow bear masterclass – Serge Granger

A masterclass accessible to all, featuring a recipe that blends childhood memories with exceptional know-how, sure to delight both young and old. A marshmallow bear coated in chocolate, wonderfully soft, a tender nod to artisanal confectionery and the sweet treats of our youth.



15:30 PM – 16:30 PM: Masterclass: Quenelles with 72% Dark Chocolate – Bruno Pastorelli

Between masterful technique and a passion for fine food, embark on a sensory journey through chocolate, inspired by the baroque world of the Venice Carnival. Quenelles made with 72% dark chocolate, vanilla-infused cream, caramelized dried fruit, crispy orange tuiles, and a smooth vanilla sauce.



16:30 p.m. – 17:30 p.m.: Surprise Ganache Masterclass – Naomi Martino

Immerse yourself in the committed and refined world of Naomi Martino, founder of Maison Martino and pioneer of bean-to-bar in Guadeloupe. During this masterclass, she unveils the secrets of artisanal ganache, revealing an unexpected… and highly indulgent heart.

Making a homemade ganache with plantation cocoas

Surprising ingredients and unique flavor combinations

Tempering, coating and finishing techniques

Transmission of know-how rooted in the Caribbean terroir



17:30 p.m. – 18:30 p.m.: Masterclass “Tasting Experience” – Anne Fortin

A unique taste and sensory journey! Passionate about cocoa and a great explorer of the world’s plantations, Anne Fortin offers you an immersive workshop to discover chocolate in a different way – like tasting a great vintage.

Immersion in the world of cocoa: culture, origins, secrets of processing.

Guided tasting of exceptional chocolates, in the style of a wine tasting.

Discovering flavors, textures, persistence and aromatic balances.

Sharing unusual anecdotes about the history of cocoa and its emblematic territories.



Monday March 16 2026



14:00 PM – 14:30 PM: Trompe-l’œil Cabosse – Sébastien Quilleré

A play on textures, chef’s tips, and step-by-step demonstrations: an event combining professional expertise and accessible creativity. A trompe-l’œil cocoa pod, stunningly realistic, plays on textures and illusions to showcase cocoa in its most artistic form.



14:30 p.m. – 15:30 p.m.: Chocolate hazelnut spread – Naomi Martino

An invitation to make a 100% artisanal spread, without compromising on quality or taste.

Roasting and grinding the hazelnuts for a perfect texture

Chocolate selection: origin, intensity, balance

Making a smooth and healthy paste from start to finish

Storage tips and possible variations at home



15:30 p.m. – 16:30 p.m.: Masterclass “Tasting Experience” – Anne Fortin

A unique taste and sensory journey! Passionate about cocoa and a great explorer of the world’s plantations, Anne Fortin offers you an immersive workshop to discover chocolate in a different way – like tasting a great vintage.

Immersion in the world of cocoa: culture, origins, secrets of processing.

Guided tasting of exceptional chocolates, in the style of a wine tasting.

Discovering flavors, textures, persistence and aromatic balances.

Sharing unusual anecdotes about the history of cocoa and its emblematic territories.



16:30 PM – 17:30 PM: Rum and Chocolate Masterclass – Naomi Martino & Totem

Naomi Martino, the Guadeloupean chocolatier and founder of Maison Martino,

partners with Totem to help you discover the subtle pairings between distinctive rums

and plantation chocolates.

Guided tasting of rums selected by Totem

Partnership with locally made bean-to-bar chocolates

Exploring aromatic profiles, contrasts and complementarities

Discussions on cocoa cultivation, fermentation, and rum aging



More information: www.chococarib.sx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/gastronomie-chococarib-le-chocolat-sinvite-en-grand-a-anse-marcel/