Gastronomy festival #4: Guavaberry bay in the spotlight | FAXINFO

The president of the Tourist Office, Valérie Damaseau, invited the press and partners this July 17 to the seafront kiosk to present the next and 4th edition of the long-awaited Gastronomy Festival.

Scheduled from November 11 to 22, 2024 with the flagship ingredient Guavaberry, this new edition is not only a culinary showcase as recalled by the president of the OT, organizer of the event which has managed to forge a impeccable reputation in the Caribbean but also internationally: “The presence among us of the secretary general Fabien Sésé and the president of the Collectivity Louis Mussington is a strong message, their support underlines the importance of the festival which is not a simple tourist tool but a real tribute to our identity”. As a reminder, the Gastronomy Festival is a culinary competition to elect the Best Table in Saint-Martin in 5 categories: Authentic Stars, City Stars, Gourmet Stars, Beach Stars and Dessert. The new edition will be sponsored by Stéphane Buron, gourmet chef at Chabichou in Courchevel since 1987, first Taittinger International prize in 2002 and crowned Best Worker's Chef in France in 2004. The two 2024 chef ambassadors will be Ashanta Daniel, catering chef, and Shane Hugging, executive chef.

Three thematic musical evenings promise a great atmosphere on the seafront on November 15, 16 and 17. On the ticketing side, everything will be eco-responsible and cashless thanks to a bracelet system to load and top up with the desired amount by bank card or with cash. Find the complete program on www.faxinfo.fr _Vx

Info: https://www.festival-st-martin.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festival-gastronomie-4-la-baie-guavaberry-a-lhonneur/