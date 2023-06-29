Gastronomy Festival: A mixology seminar accessible to professionals and passionate amateurs! | FAXINFO

The first week of July 2023 will be placed under the sign of mixology, the art of the cocktail. Saint-Martin, cocktail paradise on the beach and nightlife, offers the art of mixology a place of choice during the Festival of Gastronomy.

Sixteen establishments will participate in the competition organized by the Tourist Office to try to win the title of "Best Mixologist of Saint-Martin 2023/2024", the first qualification phase of which will take place from July 1 to 8. The Tourist Office also offers the opportunity for professional mixologists and passionate amateurs to attend a mixology seminar given by three experts from the United States on Thursday July 6: Mia Mastroianni, one of the founders of Soho House West Hollywood, Soho House in Miami Beach and Toronto; Arthur Sutley, professional in the hotel industry, involved in numerous restaurants, fairs and competitions; and Phil Wills, owner of The Spirits in Motion bar in Los Angeles, Miami and Seattle, and also a mixology consultant.

Don't miss this opportunity to discuss with these 3 experts who are among the best in the profession.

Registration via the form: https://forms.office.com/e/uJ6MJTQF9D

See you on Thursday, July 6, at Anse Marcel Beach:

• From 16 p.m. to 17 p.m. for professionals (mixologists, managers and directors of establishments) – price: €75

• From 17 p.m. to 18 p.m. for amateurs – price: €50

The whole team of the Tourist Office remains at your entire disposal for any further information!

• By email: festivaldelagastronomie@st-martin.org

• Or by phone: +590 590 87 57 21

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festival-gastronomie-un-seminaire-de-mixologie-accessible-aux-professionnels-et-aux-passionnes-amateurs/