GASTRONOMY FESTIVAL: An intense and successful first week! | FAXINFO

Launched last Monday, the 4th edition of the Gastronomy Festival will be in full swing until November 22. After a week of events, the excitement is buzzing all over the island.

The workshops kicked off on Tuesday with Canadian chef Marie-Chantal Le Page and her take on coconut tartlet and mousseline flavored with dark rum (tested, cooked and approved!). The first fully booked workshops for children allowed budding cooks to get behind the stove alongside renowned chefs, an unforgettable experience based on journey cake burgers and macaron-style cookies. The four-handed dinners also delighted gourmets, particularly the Galets Intimate Dining Experience where chef Sébastien Barrière and Mexican chef Lula Martin Del Campo, recently voted best female chef of the year, offered an exclusive six-course menu. Participants were able to taste unique creations that merged local and international flavors. Another highlight was the “Wine & Cheese Pairing” tasting evening, which brought together around sixty guests at Grape Wine. Sommeliers and cheesemakers shared subtle combinations of wines and cheeses, to the delight of enthusiasts. The festivities continue with the opening of the Gastronomy Village this evening. On the program for this weekend: taste discoveries, lively stands and concerts by renowned artists, including Oswald, Gyptian, Ralph Thamar and Leela James, promising beautiful festive evenings for lovers of good food and music. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festival-de-la-gastronomie-une-premiere-semaine-intense-et-reussie/