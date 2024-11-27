GASTRONOMY FESTIVAL: Closing clap on the 2024 edition | FAXINFO

Firstnd edition of the Gastronomy Festival, which was held from November 11 to 22, 2024, ended last Friday on the Marigot seafront during a dazzling evening that crowned Les Galets – Intimate Dining Experience as the Best Table in Saint-Martin 2024-2025.

Before tasting the dishes prepared by the guest chefs, the public attended the grand awards ceremony hosted by the Tourist Office, organizer of the event. It was therefore the Galets team, Sébastien, Aleksandra, Gaëtan and Carla, which won the coveted trophy for Best Table in Saint-Martin. The intimate restaurant located at Jardins de la Baie Orientale, 1er in the Gourmet Stars category, also won second place in the Desserts category. Sandy's Creole Cuisine, the winner in the Authentic Stars category, took second place, and Coco Beach, 1er from the Beach Stars category, ranks 3nd position. The 4nd Finalist for Best Table, Savannah (City Stars), nevertheless shines in the Desserts category with the 1rd place. On the new generation side, the tuna lasagnette with guavaberry and the christophine chutney from Sheaquan Liburd David seduced the jury, allowing him to win the high school competition. The charity evening on November 20th was also a full house at the restaurant of the Daniella Jeffry vocational school. All the funds raised during the event, which offered a refined menu and impeccable service, will be used to finance the projects of the Hospitality and Catering section. Another highlight during the closing evening was the results for the public's favorite, a public that participated en masse to hoist Wonderfood and its entirely homemade cuisine to the top step of the podium. The event also highlighted the winner of the mixology competition, the 1rd place goes to La Trattoria de la Baie Orientale. The finalists competed the day before on the marina, as did the restaurateurs who cooked for 2 hours before the jury blindly tasted their dish based on guavaberry, this year's flagship ingredient. A huge congratulations to all the participants, the public, the guest chefs and the Tourist Office for making this 30 edition a moment of sharing and discovery around the culinary wealth of Saint-Martin. See you next year! _Vx

The full results:

Ranking – Best Table Final 1st place: Les Galets Intimate Dining Experience 2nd place: Sandy's Creole Cuisine 3rd place: Coco Beach

Ranking – Mixology Final 1st place: The restaurant 2rd place: Alizé 3rd place: Calmos Cafe



Ranking – Public Favorite 1st place: wonderfood 2nd place: Sandy's Creole Cuisine 3rd place: The Terrace



BBQ Ranking 1st place: Sky's The Limit 2nd place: Heritage Kitchen & Soul Sisters 3rd place: Quality Food Best Fish: Sky's The Limit Best Chicken: Sky's The Limit Best Pigtail: T's Delicacy Best Ribs: Quality Food Best Surprise Dish: Soul Sisters

Mixology Finalists (in no particular order) Alizée Calmos Cafe Ocean 82 The restaurant Le Pressoir The pebbles

Foodtrucks Ranking 1st place: Quesmex 2nd place: Flip Flops Socks 3rd place: Taste of Joy

Caterers Ranking 1st place: Chef Jackson 2nd place: Ours Private Chef 3rd place: Chef Laura Antonelli

Desserts Ranking 1st place: The Savannah 2nd place: Les Galets 3rd place: Bona Mama

Authentic Stars category ranking (Best Table competition) 1st place: Sandy's Creole Cuisine 2nd place: La Cantine SXM 3rd place: Strickly Lokal

Beach Stars category ranking (Best Table competition) 1st place: Coco Beach 2nd place: Aloha Beach 3rd place: Le Balaou

Gourmet Stars category ranking (Best Table competition) 1st place: The Pebbles 2nd place: Mother House 3rd place: The Cottage

City Stars category ranking (Best Table competition) 1st place: The Savannah 2nd place: L'Atelier 3rd place: Bona Mama



