GASTRONOMY FESTIVAL: Del Arti Ristorante crowned Best Restaurant in Saint-Martin 2023-2024 | FAXINFO

The third edition of the Gastronomy Festival closed this Wednesday, November 22 on the Marigot seafront. The winners of each category were announced during this magnificent evening, the big winner being none other than the Del Arti restaurant.

The star ingredient of this third issue was the red currant, a little-known ingredient for Sébastien Landrin, chef of the Del Arti restaurant located in Anse Marcel: “I didn't know the product, it was a big first for me, I I first worked with dry matter and then developed the product.” By offering a crumbled pork appetizer with a gooseberry croquette and a carrot sauce, a carton with gooseberry flower paste, octopus tentacles with gooseberry and a trompe dessert -the eye, the chef of Del Arti Ristorante won first place in his category, Gourmet Star. This victory therefore opened the doors for him to face the winners of the other categories: Coco Beach (Beach Star – chef Alexandre Thouvenot), Chez Ginette (Authentic Star – chef Ginette Lewis) and Le P'tit Bistro (City Star – chef Sarah Honoré) . The four finalists competed Tuesday evening on the main stage of the Village de la Gastronomie, cooking a dish in 7 plates imagined around a mystery basket. 14 jurors made up of guest chefs, divided into pairs, tasted each of the four dishes 10 minutes apart. In view of the blind tasting, Alain Warth reminded the competitors that they should not waste time on dressing. To seduce the jury's palate, the important thing is the taste, smells and heat of the dish. This Wednesday, November 22, the organizing team of the Tourist Office therefore invited the finalists and participants for the announcement of the results. Find the winners of this third edition of the Gastronomy Festival below, an edition which crowns the culinary talent of the Del Arti restaurant. Congratulations to all ! _VX

The winners of the Festival Gastronomy 2023 – 3th edition

Best Table of St Martin 2023-2024

Del Arti Ristorante (Anse Marcel) – Gourmet Star Category

Beach star

Coco beach (Orient Bay)

City star

Le P'tit Bistro (Orient Bay)

Authentic star

Chez Ginette (Marigot)

Public favorite

1.La Terrasse (Marigot)

2.Quesmex (Orleans district)

3.Coco Beach (Orient Bay)

Best dessert

1.Sock Slides (Hope Estate)

2.Willy Ice Cream (Hope Estate)

3.La Dolce Vita (Grand-Case)

Ti chefs competition for cooking apprentices from the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school

1.Jaheim Brooks

2.Kathiana Cenat

3.David Isaac

Barbecue Competition

Rodrigues Gumbs Sky's the limit

Best caterer

Laura Antonelli

Mixology competition

Le Pressoir

