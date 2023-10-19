Gastronomy Festival in Saint-Martin: the ticket office is open | FAXINFO

The 3rd edition of the unmissable culinary event of Saint-Martin will begin with a bang on November 11.

Themed tastings, workshops, closing evening and many other events are now available for the greatest pleasure of gourmands… Don't miss this opportunity to live experiences rich in flavors with our local and international chefs present for the occasion and reserve your places quickly!

Sharpen your taste buds and prepare for real taste shows! From November 11 to 22, Saint-Martin gets cooking and becomes the temple of gastronomy. To make sure you don't miss out on your getaway to the land of gluttony, the Tourist Office invites you to reserve your places for the Gastronomy Festival events that require a reservation. Go online to www.festival-st-martin.com/programme-2023

Each year, very popular with their participants, the cooking workshops will take place at the Marina Fort Louis: November 15 for children from 13:30 p.m. to 17 p.m. and November 18 and 19 for adults from 9 a.m. to 17 p.m.

Several other events are open to the public: barbecue and mixology competitions, the “Best Table of Saint-Martin 2023/2024” competition, the Gastronomy Village open from November 17 to 19, the Chefs’ Dinner at the Lycée Professional Daniella Jeffry with students from the hotel/restaurant section, and discovery menus.

As a reminder, the discovery menus will be available in more than 40 restaurants. They are the soul of the festival: the 40 local restaurateurs participating in the 2023 challenge welcome you from November 11 for a tasting on the theme of local gooseberry. The star ingredient of this third edition is a real challenge for all these establishments which will offer you a unique and certainly very creative discovery menu! Find all the participating restaurants online and quickly reserve your table for an unforgettable experience!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festival-de-la-gastronomie-a-saint-martin-la-billetterie-est-ouverte/